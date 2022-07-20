Abbasi Shaheed hospital: OPDs closed as doctors observe strike

KARACHI: Doctors at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s biggest hospital, the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, continued their protest against the non-payment of salaries for the past five months.

According to sources, the doctors have boycotted outpatient departments (OPDs) and wards and threatened to continue the strike until the demands are met.

With the boycott of OPDs and wards, several patients were seen facing difficulties. However, the hospital administration has not taken notice of the development yet.

The protesting doctors said they would not end their protest until their outstanding salaries are paid.