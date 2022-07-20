AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,981 Increased By 7.5 (0.19%)
BR30 14,506 Increased By 8.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,389 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,325 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Steel futures rebound as China moves to calm property turmoil nerves

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

MANILA: Benchmark Shanghai steel futures extended gains to rise more than 4% on Tuesday, as China’s efforts to address financial distress in its troubled property sector calmed frayed nerves, although iron ore prices were subdued.

Top steel producer China’s property sector, which accounts for about a quarter of domestic steel demand, has been under the spotlight amid a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished real estate projects.

Chinese regulators have stepped up efforts to encourage lenders to extend loans to qualified projects, moving to ease a turmoil that could add strain to an economy already hit hard by COVID-19 lockdowns. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose up to 4.4% to 3,872 yuan ($573.64) a tonne. It rebounded by a modest 0.2% in the previous session after hitting a 19-month low on Friday. Hot-rolled coil, which is steel used in car bodies and home appliances, also climbed as much as 4.4% to 3,863 yuan a tonne, bouncing off a 20-month low. Stainless steel, however, slipped 0.3%.

“We’re quietly confident Chinese authorities won’t allow property developers who are ‘too big to fail’ to go bankrupt, avoiding any prospective risks of contagion to the country’s banking sector,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

Futures prices of some steelmaking raw materials also extended their rebound, with coking coal up 2.2% on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange, while coke climbed 2.3%. But, with overall Chinese steel demand outlook still clouded by COVID-19 risks and bad weather, iron ore’s front-month August contract on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.4% at $100.35 a tonne, as of 0321 GMT.

steel iron ore prices iron ore rates Shanghai steel

Comments

1000 characters

Steel futures rebound as China moves to calm property turmoil nerves

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories