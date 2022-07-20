KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,776 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,830 tonnes of import cargo and 37,946 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 75,830 comprised of 53,390 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,725 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 9,715 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export cargo of 37,946 Tons comprised of 15,406 Tons of containerized cargo, 7,140 Tons of Clinkers, 2,100 Tons of Corns & 13,300 Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5476 containers comprising of 3400 containers import and 2076 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1030 of 20’s and 1107 of 40’s loaded while 08 of 20’s and 74 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 201 of 20’s and 437 of 40’s loaded containers while 471 of 20’s and 265 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Dalian Express, Spring 3, Cosco Calencia and OOCL Le Havre have berthed at Karachi Port.

Nearly, Bow Neon, Nothern Guard, Teera Bhum and Stephanie C sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 07 cargoes namely, Ginga Merlin, Kamome Victoria, Al Salam II, Xin Hong Kong, Long Beach Trader, Cul Muizhou and Yong Da 9 were expected to arrive at the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 13 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, Southern Unicorn and Xin Yan Tai left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, Marangas Asclepius, MSC Caledonia and Pilion are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 163,031 tonnes, comprising 111,211 tonnes imports cargo and 51,820 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,672` Containers (1,102 TEUs Imports and 2,570 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Rosa, Maersk Chicago, MSC Bridgeport and Tiger Joy & another gas carrier ‘Al-Jassasiya’ carrying Containers, Palm oil and LNG are expected to take berth at QICT, LCT and PGPCL on Tuesday, 19th July. while 03 more containers, MSC Sindy, Rosa and Wide Hotel are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday 20th July-2022.

