AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,421 Decreased By -653.5 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,771 Decreased By -279.5 (-1.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

  • Shares screenshot of rupee's massive depreciation on Monday
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Jul, 2022

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said on Monday that by-elections in Punjab have enhanced economic instability in Pakistan, and the only way forward is holding general elections.

In a tweet, he said that “Punjab by-elections have increased political uncertainty which breeds economic instability.”

“Despite Miftah’s assurances of forthcoming help from overseas friends, Rupee is sliding. We need to announce general elections to kill this uncertainty,” he said.

Pakistan to get $4bn from friendly countries to shore up reserves: Miftah Ismail

In the by-elections for the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly held on Sunday, unofficial results confirmed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) victory on a majority of the seats.

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Soon after getting the results, PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif also made telephonic contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from London and advised him to call a party’s meeting on Monday to take stock of the situation. PM Shehbaz has summoned a party meeting today (Monday).

On Saturday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the incumbent coalition government had saved the country from bankruptcy, and is expecting $4 billion from friendly countries to bridge the external financing gap.

Miftah gives a detailed account: How country saved itself from bankruptcy

A few days ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan authorities for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), with the agreement now subject to approval of the Executive Board.

IMF announces staff-level agreement with Pakistan

“Subject to Board approval, about $1,177 million (SDR 894 million) will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion,” said the IMF in its statement.

However, despite the IMF’s staff-level agreement, the rupee took a battering during intra-day trading on Monday, falling to 215 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the market weighed sentiment against political uncertainty stemming from the Punjab by-polls’ results.

Meanwhile former planning minister Asad Umar also lamented the hammering endured by the local currency and called for “stopping this badly conceived, badly executed, totally gone wrong experiment.”

“Rupee in a free fall. Has crossed 215. This political uncertainty is bleeding the economy and inflicting tremendous pain on the people,” he tweeted. “Pakistan cannot be made to suffer anymore for poor decisions.”

Intra-day update: Rupee plummets, hits 215 against US dollar

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan by elections Shaukat Tarin Pakistani politics rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Tarin calls for general elections to 'kill this uncertainty' after Punjab by-elections

Markets rattled: KSE-100 down nearly 750 points over political uncertainty

Gwadar Free Zone: Irked by rupee slide, Chinese for accounts in RMB

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps as soft dollar and tight supply supports

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Read more stories