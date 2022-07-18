AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US delegation assures Mushaal of support for Yasin’s release

APP 18 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A high level US delegation on Sunday called on Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick to express solidarity with her and her 10 year old daughter Raziyah Sultana over the unjust and illegal detention of Yasin Malik and the unabated human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The interfaith harmony delegation comprising Michael Crowe, Lucas Bontrager, Dr. Joe’s Knight, Anwer Qasmi, Ilyas Masih and Daud Ilyas expressed grave concerns over the unfair and inhuman treatment meted out to Yasin Malik.

Mushaal, who is the wife of Yasin Malik, Co-chairperson Rehana Hussein Mullick, Secretary General Sabien Hussein Mullick and other office-bearers of the Peace and Culture Organisation apprised the delegation that Yasin Malik was kept in death cell for his sole crime to raise voice against Indian unlawful subjugation.

They said that Yasin was the most powerful voice of Kashmir peaceful struggle to break the shackles of Indian slavery. He was implicated in false and fabricated cases just to reduce the intensity of Kashmir independent movement.

The chairperson expressed fear that the brutal authorities could torture Yasin to death as dozens of Hurriyat leaders and young Kashmiris had already been killed in detention.

Therefore, Mushaal requested that the delegation should not only press their own government but should raise the issue of Yasin Malik’s unlawful detention and continued human rights violations at global forums.

The Peace and Culture team urged the world powers and UN bodies to press the fascist Narendra Modi-led Hindutva regime to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute as per the UN agreed formula and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, the American delegation assured them that they would raise the issue of illegal detention of Yasin Malik and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris at every forum.

They said that the Hindutva regime influenced by RSS ideology was badly disrupting world peace.

The delegation vowed that they would make all out efforts to ensure the safe release of Yasin Malik and resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Mushaal thanked the delegation for expressing solidarity and assuring support for safe release of Yasin Malik and resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

IIOJK Yasin Malik US delegation Mushaal Hussein Mullick

Comments

1000 characters

US delegation assures Mushaal of support for Yasin’s release

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

IK demands general elections

Top US energy envoy expects further steps from OPEC producers on supplies

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Polling amidst strict security

RTO Peshawar praises business community

India’s Covid vaccinations hit 2bn, new cases at four-month high

Read more stories