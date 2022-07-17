Country heading towards economic stability: Muqam

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, and PML-N provincial president Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday criticized that irresponsible policies of the past four years destroyed the economy but now the country is heading towards economic stability.

Amir Muqam told a news conference here at PML-N provincial headquarter that the present coalition government has saved the country from bankruptcy. He added that the party has come to power not to do politics, but to save the country and solve problems of the masses.

The PM aide said that the situation is going from bad to worse with each passage during the previous PTI regime so his party led coalition government had come into power in a difficult and crisis situation. He criticized that owing to wrong decisions of Imran Khan the IMF asked the present government to end subsidies on everything.

Talking about the present coalition government public relief measures, Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given special relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on flour, ghee and sugar. He elaborated that the federal government has given subsidies of Rs525 million on flour, Rs923 million on ghee and Rs92 million on sugars. Since June 1, the government has given subsidies on more than Rs1.5 million bags of flour, 3 thousand 690 tons of ghee and 4 thousand 389 tons of sugar, while a 10 kg bag of flour is available at utility stores for Rs400, the PM aide added. He maintained that per kg ghee is getting Rs570 in the market and Rs300 in the stores whereas sugar is available for Rs70 per kg in utility stores.

Commenting on recent torrential rains and flash floods, the PM advisor said floods have caused a lot of damage from Chitral to Karak and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added several communication roads were broken in Chitral due to floods; he himself stayed there and restored traffic to some extent.

He disclosed that the Prime Minister has announced Rs10.1 million for the people who died in the flood. He announced PM Shahbaz Sharif himself will come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to compensate for the financial loss, and will announce financial support.

Amir Muqam admitted the inflation has increased owing to a hike in fuel prices. However, he said the government will announce more relief to people in the coming days.

Regarding the Punjab by-election, the PM aide claimed that PML-N will make history by winning all the seats in the Punjab elections.

He criticized the PTI led provincial government which had failed to raise voice for tribal people despite remaining 4 years in power at central level. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stands with the tribal people and is trying to give them relief in every way.

Amir Muqam asked: “What did PTI do to get a share in the NFC award”?

Regarding the ongoing energy crisis, the PM aide claimed that around 12,000 megawatts of electricity was added during previous Nawaz Sharif’s regime. He questioned: “How much electricity should be increased during the 9-year tenure of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?”

He said PM Shahbaz Sharif repeatedly offered the provincial government to provide relief to the people in collaboration with the federal government, but the incumbent KP government refused this offer.

Talking about the killing of a youth earlier this week at a hotel in Hyderabad, Amir Muqam said the matter has been taken up with Sindh Chief Minister, and he gave assurance that there will be no problem for Pashtuns. He stressed the need of resolving problems of Pashtuns instead of adding to their miseries.

