AGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
EFERT 90.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 77.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.35%)
FCCL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
FFL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
FLYNG 7.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
GGL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
OGDC 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.93%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
TPLP 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.47%)
TRG 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.16%)
UNITY 20.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,450 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.57%)
KSE100 42,258 Decreased By -90.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,128 Decreased By -37.1 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait found behind painting in Scotland

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: A self-portrait of Dutch post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh has been uncovered hidden behind one of his paintings.

National Galleries of Scotland said on Thursday art conservators made the discovery, believed to be a first for a UK institution, during an x-ray examination of Van Gogh's 1885 artwork "Head of a Peasant Woman" for an upcoming exhibition.

It said the x-ray showed "a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat with a neckerchief loosely tied at the throat. He fixes the viewer with an intense stare, the right side of his face in shadow and his left ear clearly visible".

"When we saw the x-ray for the first time of course we were hugely excited," senior paintings conservator Lesley Stevenson said in a video shared by National Galleries of Scotland.

"Such a major discovery happens once, twice in a conservator's lifetime... To have an image, as elusive as it presently is, is something very, very special."

Van Gogh is known to have often re-used his canvases, working on their reverse as well.

National Galleries of Scotland said its experts were looking at how to remove the glue and cardboard covering the self-portrait without damaging "Head of a Peasant Woman".

The x-ray image will feature at the July 30-Nov. 13 exhibition, called 'A Taste for Impressionism,' at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.

Vincent Van Gogh Impressionist Art National Galleries of Scotland Royal Scottish Academy

Comments

1000 characters

Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait found behind painting in Scotland

Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day: PM reaffirms solidarity with Turkey

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

Oil rises on prospects of less aggressive US rate hike

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

NAB says will now act under new law

PM announces cut in fuel prices

Read more stories