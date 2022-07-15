AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
Shanghai economy contracts 13.7% in second quarter

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: Shanghai’s economy shrank 13.7% in the second quarter from a year earlier following the citywide COVID-related lockdowns, the biggest contraction among all province-level regions in China, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday.

Shanghai’s survey-based urban jobless rate jumped to 12.5% in the second quarter, also the highest among all province-level regions, compared with 5.8% at the national level, according to a statement from the NBS.

Stocks stumble, dollar steadfast as weak China hardens growth worries

The consumer inflation rate of the city also soared to 3.9%, above the country’s annual target of 3% growth.

