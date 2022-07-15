AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
Banking Mohtasib provides Rs487.55m relief to customers

Recorder Report 15 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has granted monetary relief amounting to Rs487.55 million to the banking customers by disposing of 14,070 complaints during the first half (January to June) of the current calendar year, 2022.

According to the first half yearly performance report of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan about 98 percent or 13,762 complaints were resolved amicably while only 2 percent 308 complaints required resolution through formal Orders.

There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks as Banking Mohtasib had received almost 16,045 new complaints, including 7,500 from the Prime Minister’s Portal, during the period from 1st January to 30th June, 2022.

It may be recalled that during the first half of the last calendar year (2021), the Banking Mohtasib Office had provided monetary relief amounting to Rs305.5 million to the banking customers by disposing of 14,910 complaints.

With a view to protecting the banking customers from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has re-emphasised on banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person.

