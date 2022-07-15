AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
Pakistan

PBM plans to provide free legal aid to poor

INP 15 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday discussed possible steps for providing free legal aid to the poor and deprived people with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Highlighting the ongoing pro-poor services of the organization, Amir Fida Paracha expressed his passion to provide socio-economic rights to all the backward classes including poor women and children across the country, said a press release.

He said Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was concerned for the welfare of the poor and following his instructions, practical steps were being taken for the betterment of the poor people.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar assured all possible cooperation for the expansion and improvement of its scope.

