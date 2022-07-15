Hamza praises SC judgement

LAHORE: Welcoming the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court in the case of the ruling of the former deputy Speaker Azam Suri, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that this detailed judgement has buried the conspiracy narrative of PTI and the nation has come to know the difference between the patriots and the looters.

Hamza said, “The one misleading the nation continuously by telling lies, his another lie has been exposed before the nation. The false politics and the baseless allegations levelled by Ilzam Khan have also been fully exposed. The Supreme Court judgement is historic which has once again buried the doctrine of necessity. President Arif Alvi, PM of that time Imran Khan, Deputy Speaker and the Law Minister took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution but instead committed violation of the Constitution. Those violating the Constitution will have to be brought in the court of law which can stop the violation of the constitution by such violators in future.”

Article VI will be imposed on those playing havoc with the constitution and it is the responsibility of the Parliament, he said, adding: “The gang of the violators of the Constitution which call itself PTI was robbing the representation of the public and is still trying to do so.”

He said the people will reject this conspiracy gang in the by-elections. Those trampling upon the Constitution have started threatening the courts after the Supreme Court judgement. The judiciary should also take notice of such threats and hold this gang who are found involved in doing contempt of the institutions accountable and they should also be legally proceeded against, he added.

