AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamza praises SC judgement

Recorder Report 15 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Welcoming the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court in the case of the ruling of the former deputy Speaker Azam Suri, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Thursday that this detailed judgement has buried the conspiracy narrative of PTI and the nation has come to know the difference between the patriots and the looters.

Hamza said, “The one misleading the nation continuously by telling lies, his another lie has been exposed before the nation. The false politics and the baseless allegations levelled by Ilzam Khan have also been fully exposed. The Supreme Court judgement is historic which has once again buried the doctrine of necessity. President Arif Alvi, PM of that time Imran Khan, Deputy Speaker and the Law Minister took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution but instead committed violation of the Constitution. Those violating the Constitution will have to be brought in the court of law which can stop the violation of the constitution by such violators in future.”

Article VI will be imposed on those playing havoc with the constitution and it is the responsibility of the Parliament, he said, adding: “The gang of the violators of the Constitution which call itself PTI was robbing the representation of the public and is still trying to do so.”

He said the people will reject this conspiracy gang in the by-elections. Those trampling upon the Constitution have started threatening the courts after the Supreme Court judgement. The judiciary should also take notice of such threats and hold this gang who are found involved in doing contempt of the institutions accountable and they should also be legally proceeded against, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi Supreme Court Hamza Shehbaz Imran Khan Azam Suri

Comments

1000 characters

Hamza praises SC judgement

Oil prices tumble more than $4 ahead of potential large US rate hike

CTBCM design: Nepra, NTDC on the warpath

IMF agrees to resume loan after much delay

IMF for strengthening of anti-graft institutions including NAB: Tarin

Campaign on energy conservation: Power Division seeks Rs100m supplementary grant

Foreign exchange reserves down by $132m

Cabinet may ratify ECC decision today: Representatives of GHQ, ISI and FAB to oversee NGMS spectrum auctions

Alvi, Imran, Suri, others violated sacred trust: SC

Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

UAE invests $2bn in hi-tech Indian ‘food parks’

Read more stories