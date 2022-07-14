Pak Army, FC South distribute relief goods among flood affectees

TANK: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) South on Wednesday distributed relief goods among victims of flash floods in Pai Union Council here.

The flood damaged 90 percent of houses in UC Pai area on the second day of Eid ul Adha and left several families homeless.

Apart from rescuing people to save places, the Pak Army and FC South also distributed 715 bags of food items weighing more than 5,000 kilograms, said a press release issued here.

The armed forces had always stood by its people in every challenging time, even during natural calamities.

Senior officers of Pak Army and FC South and Jawans also played crucial roles in rescue operations as first respondent to rescue stranded people.

Commanding Officer 25 Sindh and Tehsil Mayor Tank Saddam Khan Bettani distributed more than 5,000 kg bags of flour provided by Pakistan Army and FC South to the flood affected families.