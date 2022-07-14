Brecorder Logo
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Samin Textiles Ltd *               7-Jul-22    14-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #        8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                   14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd        5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd #       11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                   18-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd #     11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                   18-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd.       12-Jul-22   18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #              8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                   19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #          15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                   22-Jul-22
Dolmen City REIT                   21-Jul-22   23-Jul-22     4.1% (F)        19-Jul-22
Cnergyico PK Ltd #                 18-Jul-22   25-Jul-22                                   25-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd                 20-Jul-22   28-Jul-22     NIL                           28-Jul-22
AGP Ltd #                          21-Jul-22   28-Jul-22                                   28-Jul-22
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd #   22-Jul-22   28-Jul-22                                   28-Jul-22
K-Electric Ltd #                   23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22                                   29-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd                 23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22     NIL                           29-Jul-22
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd     26-Jul-22   29-Jul-22     50% (F)         22-Jul-22     29-Jul-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

