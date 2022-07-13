AGL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Russia’s deepening ties with Iran represents a ‘profound threat’: White House

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

AIR FORCE ONE: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Sullivan’s comments come as US officials have said Iran is preparing to help supply Russia several hundred drones, including some that are weapons-capable, to use in Ukraine. Putin is expected to visit Tehran next week.

Israeli PM says Iran will top Biden visit agenda

Sullivan called the timing of the Putin trip “interesting.”

“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran to kill Ukrainians is something that the whole world should look at and see as a profound threat,” Sullivan said.

