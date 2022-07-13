AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
ANL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 88.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.29%)
EPCL 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.43%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.88%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.6%)
MLCF 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
OGDC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.55%)
PAEL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.38%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.29%)
TREET 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
UNITY 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,021 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,304 Decreased By -40 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,712 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New Zealand shares end higher after expected rate hike, Australia stocks rise

Reuters Updated 13 Jul, 2022

New Zealand shares pared gains to end marginally up on Wednesday after the country’s central bank raised interest rates by another half a percentage point, while Australian stocks ended higher as markets awaited key US inflation data.

The S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.1% higher at 11,110.33 points, after gaining as much as 0.4% before the rate decision.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked its cash rate for the sixth consecutive time and signalled it remained comfortable with its planned aggressive tightening path.

The hike was widely priced in and analysts at ANZ Research called the market reaction to the decision “very muted”.

“Decisions are likely to get harder over the second half of the year as evidence mounts that tightening financial conditions are indeed dampening demand,” they added.

In Australia, the resources-heavy S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.2% higher at 6,621.60 points. Miners declined 0.6% and hit an eight-month low as iron ore prices fell due to demand concerns in top steel producer China, where unfavourable weather in several cities and COVID-19 curbs persist.

Sector behemoths BHP and Rio Tinto shed 1.4% each, while Fortescue Metals rose 0.6%.

“Right now, the biggest risk for the Australian market is declining metal prices and the strengthening US dollar,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Weakness in overnight oil prices dragged energy stocks 1.8%, with Woodside Energy and Santos retreating 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively. Financials advanced 0.7% to offset losses.

The major lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac gained between 0.3% and 1.1%, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 1.2%.

Australian shares subdued as investors await US inflation data

Meanwhile, investors were watching out for US inflation data which might provide signs to the Federal Reserve on how to continue its aggressive approach to raising rates.

The Fed hiked rates by a super-sized 75 basis points at its last meeting.

australia stock

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand shares end higher after expected rate hike, Australia stocks rise

Cut in oil prices likely as PM seeks summary

Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency, curfew

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate drops significantly

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

Russia and Ukraine seek to break grain impasse in Turkey

On Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, PM Shehbaz highlights their sacrifices

4 terrorists killed at Datta Khel: ISPR

Oil edges higher; market wary of US inflation data

SBP appoints 12 banks as Primary Dealers for Financial Year 2022-23

Read more stories