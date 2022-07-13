LWMC removes 58,000 tons of animal waste

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste and Management Company (LWMC) disposed of more than 58,000 tons of animal waste during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per details shared by the LWMC here on Tuesday, it devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of animal waste, such as the collection of offal using 1.5 million waste bags that were distributed among masses at Eid camps, model camps, shops, mosques and during door-to-door campaigns.

During the first day of Eid, LWMC lifted 17,481 tons of animal waste, during the second day 18,192 tons were lifted while more than 14,000 tons were cleared during the third day of Eid. All the activities of the Eid operation have been monitored by a digital application.

The strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets engaging additional 3500 pickups and transportation of waste firstly to 110 temporary waste collection and transfer stations, and later to five designated dumpsites. Animal waste was dumped at specially established dumping points in an environment-friendly manner covering it with soil and lime. During the holidays, the department resolved more than 13,632 complaints, received on the LWMC helpline and social media.

LWMC Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassan and LWMC CEO Rafia Haider followed by other officials paid frequent visits across the city to monitor the cleanliness operation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz appreciated the solid waste management arrangements and acknowledged the efforts of dedicated LWMC workers to keep the city clean.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan said that the entire staff of LWMC deserves appreciation for their exceptional performance during the Eid holidays.

