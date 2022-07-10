AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hike in interest rates adds to problems of businessmen: Zahid

Recorder Report 10 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has said the central bank has unnecessarily increased interest rates. The decision will increase the difficulties of the business community and add to the cost of doing business, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the move will shrink the economy, increase unemployment and make many things more expensive.

He said that industrialists and traders were already facing severe difficulties in getting electricity and gas. The central bank has increased the interest rate by 125 basis points to reduce inflation, cut trade deficit, and subdue demand to save foreign exchange reserves. Now the interest rate is at 15 percent; the highest since June 2008, making it difficult for many to continue their business.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that at present the overall inflation in the country is 21.32 percent, food inflation in urban areas is 24 percent and in rural areas is 27 percent while the central bank has said that this year inflation will be between 18 to 20 percent.

The central bank has asked the government to protect the poor from the effects of inflation through targeted subsidies while the rich should play their due role.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the negative effects of the SBP’s tough decision will soon be felt while the achievement of the bank’s targets is not certain.

He further said that the relentless use of monetary policy to control inflation is not right as it poses a threat of recession and unemployment so the government should take administrative and policy measures to provide relief to the people. Agricultural commodities are very expensive in Pakistan at the moment and it is impossible for the central bank to control their prices. The government will have to reduce the difficulties of the agricultural sector so that agricultural production can be increased.

Mian Zahid said that the prices of crude oil, edible oil and other agricultural commodities in the global market have come down significantly due to which the prices in neighbouring countries have been reduced twice a week therefore steps should be taken to reduce prices in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

inflation SBP traders business community Mian Zahid Hussain SBP monetary policy industrialists Businessmen Hike in interest rates

Comments

1000 characters

Hike in interest rates adds to problems of businessmen: Zahid

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Eid-ul-Azha today

Relaxation from T&T system: Tobacco cos file another case against FBR in PHC

Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Senator Bugti escapes unhurt in bomb attack

Read more stories