ECP terms Imran’s allegations against CEC ‘baseless’

Recorder Report 09 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations against chief election commissioner (CEC) as “baseless”.

Speaking at Sheikhupura rally, the PTI chief had stated that the ECP was biased in favour of Hamza Shehbaz.

However, the ECP responded to the claims by defending the CEC and condemning the PTI chief’s comments, saying there is no truth in the claims of the former prime minister.

The ECP further said that it will continue to make all decisions in light of the Constitution and laws without succumbing to any pressure or emotions.

