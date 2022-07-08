AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz condemns attack on Japan’s Shinzo Abe

  • Sends best wishes for his early recovery and good health
BR Web Desk 08 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned an attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and offered his condolences.

Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning for a national election, the Japanese government said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.

Condemning the incident on Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: “deeply shocked to hear the sad news of an attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We send our prayers and best wishes for his early recovery and good health.”

Japan’s Abe shot while making election speech, taken to hospital

Japanese police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters such an act of barbarity will not be tolerated.

Last month, PM Shehbaz appreciated the support extended by Japanese enterprises to Pakistan and pointed out that the nation had aided Pakistan with a cumulative assistance of $13 billion over the past seven decades.

PM Shehbaz welcomes continuous Japanese support

“Japan is among the largest donors for Pakistan and it offers aid without any political strings,” he said in a meeting with a Japanese business delegation.

Up till the 1990s, Japanese companies in Pakistan recorded mushroom growth and even today, “they are quite visible in many cities of Pakistan,” he had said.

Pakistan Japan Shehbaz Sharif Shinzo Abe

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz condemns attack on Japan’s Shinzo Abe

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

Former Japan PM Abe 'in grave condition' after shooting

Oil dips on recession fears but tight supply caps decline

Pakistan’s first 500MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Keenjhar

Russian FM says won't go 'running after' US for talks at G20

Palm gains as recession fears ease, set for 10% weekly loss

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Read more stories