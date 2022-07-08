PM Shehbaz condemns attack on Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned an attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and offered his condolences.

Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning for a national election, the Japanese government said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.

Condemning the incident on Twitter, PM Shehbaz wrote: “deeply shocked to hear the sad news of an attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We send our prayers and best wishes for his early recovery and good health.”

Japan’s Abe shot while making election speech, taken to hospital

Japanese police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters such an act of barbarity will not be tolerated.

Last month, PM Shehbaz appreciated the support extended by Japanese enterprises to Pakistan and pointed out that the nation had aided Pakistan with a cumulative assistance of $13 billion over the past seven decades.

PM Shehbaz welcomes continuous Japanese support

“Japan is among the largest donors for Pakistan and it offers aid without any political strings,” he said in a meeting with a Japanese business delegation.

Up till the 1990s, Japanese companies in Pakistan recorded mushroom growth and even today, “they are quite visible in many cities of Pakistan,” he had said.