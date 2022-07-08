PM Shehbaz offers condolence for death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condoled the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, following a shooting incident during his election campaign.

"I extend my profound condolences over the sad demise of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," he tweeted. "He made invaluable contributions to the Pakistan-Japan relationship."

"Our prayers are with bereaved family. At this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Japan," he said.

Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning for a national election, the Japanese government said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.

Later, Abe was confirmed dead. The shooting of the country's best-known politician comes despite Japan's strict gun laws and with campaigning under way ahead of upper house elections on Sunday.

Japanese police said a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the shooting in the western city of Nara had been arrested.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters such an act of barbarity would not be tolerated.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz had condemned the attack as well.

Last month, PM Shehbaz appreciated the support extended by Japanese enterprises to Pakistan and pointed out that the nation had aided Pakistan with a cumulative assistance of $13 billion over the past seven decades.

“Japan is among the largest donors for Pakistan and it offers aid without any political strings,” he said in a meeting with a Japanese business delegation.

Up till the 1990s, Japanese companies in Pakistan recorded mushroom growth and even today, “they are quite visible in many cities of Pakistan," he had said.