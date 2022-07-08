AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Eid-ul-Azha celebrations: 35,000 policemen to guard 27,645 gatherings in Punjab

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Over 35,000 police officers, including volunteers, would provide a foolproof security to 27,645 gatherings to be held across Punjab in connection with Eid-ul-Azha celebrations.

Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan was informed as he was presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Thursday to review Eid-ul-Azha security plan. While instructing the supervisory officers, the IG emphasised the need for ensuring strict monitoring of banned outfits involved in collection of hides of sacrificial animals. He said that checking of faithful and clearance of mosques, Imambargahs and Eid venues should be ensured before Eid prayers, adding that snipers must also be deputed at the rooftops of A category religious places and commandos in plain clothes should also be deployed inside Eid gatherings.

He said the DIG Traffic concerned should personally monitor the action plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic across the province and special attention should be paid to the flow of traffic in the vicinity of cattle markets on Chaand Raat.

According to the IG, the patrolling hours of Dolphin, PERU and QRF on highways in all major cities including Lahore should be increased.

