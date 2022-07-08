AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Smuggled goods worth over Rs46m seized in raids

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The crackdown against the smuggling of contraband goods is in full swing as the customs department has seized smuggled goods worth over Rs46 million in separate raids.

According to the details, the team of Enforcement Collectorate Karachi raided at a bus stand situated at Sohrab Goth, Karachi and recovered five truck loaded with foreign origin smuggled Sofa Cloth valuing approximately Rs 30 million.

In other cases, Customs Enforcement Karachi has recovered miscellaneous items like betel nuts, fabric and tyres etc from various buses coming from Quetta at Mochko and Super Highway check posts. The value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 16 million.

Further investigation is in progress to nab the culprits behind this heinous crime.

