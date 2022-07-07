AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FO rejects 'dossier' by Indian Army maligning Pakistan

  • Pakistan asks India to carry out introspection with a view to putting its own house in order
BR Web Desk 07 Jul, 2022

The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected "baseless allegations" levelled by the Indian Army through a "dossier" that was reported by some segments of the Indian media.

The so-called dossier alleges that Islamabad is assisting militants to infiltrate across the border for "terror activities."

"We outrightly reject this false and fabricated so-called dossier, the reported contents of which have been crafted using disinformation, fake assertions, and insinuations that seek to divert the world’s attention from India’s own brazen and well-documented campaign of state- terrorism and widespread human rights violations in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said while responding to the claims.

The FO spokesperson said that on many occasions, direct links between the ruling BJP and perpetrators of violence in the IIOJK and other places had surfaced.

"Pakistan has regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers."

The FO said that it was regrettable that India had chosen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of "fulfilling its obligations under international law and ensuring that the people of IIOJK are granted their inalienable right to self-determination."

Pakistan asked India to carry out introspection with a view to putting its own house in order.

"The mischievous Indian attempts at masquerading as a victim of terrorism and leveling baseless terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan stand fully exposed," the statement added.

IIOJK Indian Army Pakistan Foreign office India and Pakistan

