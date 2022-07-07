AGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

  • Announces free travel for one month
BR Web Desk 07 Jul, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated on Thursday the Blue Line and Green Line Metro Bus service routes in Islamabad and said that the launch is an important step for the government.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said that the provision of a regular, clean and punctual bus service is a major step for the ruling government. He directed authorities to complete all the related facilities, including the passenger stations on these routes at the earliest.

PM Shehbaz also announced travel will be for one month on the two lines, adding that the service is a gift for the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Green Line Metro Bus Service will run between Bhara Kahu area to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The 15.5 kilometres long route will have eight stations.

Karachi's Green Line bus project commences commercial operation

The Blue Line Metro Bus Service will run between Koral Chowk to PIMS Hospital Islamabad. The 20 kilometres long route will have 13 stations.

Chairman CDA Amir Ahmed Ali said 30 buses from China had been added to the fleet to facilitate the services. Ali said that a smart card will be launched to be used on all bus services, including Rawalpindi’s Red Line.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also laid the foundation stone of the building of a Metro Bus Operation Command and Control Centre at Bhara Kahu. It is expected to be completed in six months.

