AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF July & August 2022
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
-               -             -                 -
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates.

In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

T+2 System PSX Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

