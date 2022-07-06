KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 30-06-2022 06-07-2022 226.19% R 44740 TPL Insurance Ltd# 04-07-2022 06-07-2022 06-07-2022 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-06-2022 07-07-2022 (AGSILSC) Agha Steel Industries Ltd 05-07-2022 08-07-2022 (EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 05-07-2022 11-07-2022 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd# 07-07-2022 13-07-2022 13-07-2022 Samin Textiles Ltd * 07-07-2022 14-07-2022 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd# 08-07-2022 14-07-2022 14-07-2022 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 05-07-2022 15-07-2022 Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd# 11-07-2022 18-07-2022 18-07-2022 Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd# 11-07-2022 18-07-2022 44760 (CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-07-2022 18-07-2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd# 08-07-2022 19-07-2022 19-07-2022 Hashimi Can Company Ltd# 15-07-2022 22-07-2022 22-07-2022 Cnergyico PK Ltd# 18-07-2022 25-07-2022 25-07-2022 Hinopak Motors Ltd 20-07-2022 28-07-2022 NIL 28-07-2022 Exide Pakistan Ltd 23-07-2022 29-07-2022 NIL 29-07-2022 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 26-07-2022 29-07-2022 50% (F) 44764 29-07-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Consolidation

of shares of Samin Textiles Limited *

