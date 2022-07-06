KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
Cordoba Logistics
& Ventures Ltd 30-06-2022 06-07-2022 226.19% R 44740
TPL Insurance Ltd# 04-07-2022 06-07-2022 06-07-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-06-2022 07-07-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd 05-07-2022 08-07-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 05-07-2022 11-07-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd# 07-07-2022 13-07-2022 13-07-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd * 07-07-2022 14-07-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd# 08-07-2022 14-07-2022 14-07-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 05-07-2022 15-07-2022
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd# 11-07-2022 18-07-2022 18-07-2022
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd# 11-07-2022 18-07-2022 44760
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-07-2022 18-07-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd# 08-07-2022 19-07-2022 19-07-2022
Hashimi Can Company Ltd# 15-07-2022 22-07-2022 22-07-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd# 18-07-2022 25-07-2022 25-07-2022
Hinopak Motors Ltd 20-07-2022 28-07-2022 NIL 28-07-2022
Exide Pakistan Ltd 23-07-2022 29-07-2022 NIL 29-07-2022
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 26-07-2022 29-07-2022 50% (F) 44764 29-07-2022
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Book Closure for Consolidation
of shares of Samin Textiles Limited *
