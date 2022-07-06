ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Cordoba Logistics
& Ventures Ltd                   30-06-2022   06-07-2022    226.19% R     44740
TPL Insurance Ltd#               04-07-2022   06-07-2022                                  06-07-2022
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-06-2022   07-07-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                   05-07-2022   08-07-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    05-07-2022   11-07-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd#          07-07-2022   13-07-2022                                  13-07-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd *             07-07-2022   14-07-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd#       08-07-2022   14-07-2022                                  14-07-2022
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd      05-07-2022   15-07-2022
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd#    11-07-2022   18-07-2022                                  18-07-2022
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd#      11-07-2022   18-07-2022                  44760
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd      12-07-2022   18-07-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd#             08-07-2022   19-07-2022                                  19-07-2022
Hashimi Can Company Ltd#         15-07-2022   22-07-2022                                  22-07-2022
Cnergyico PK Ltd#                18-07-2022   25-07-2022                                  25-07-2022
Hinopak Motors Ltd               20-07-2022   28-07-2022          NIL                     28-07-2022
Exide Pakistan Ltd               23-07-2022   29-07-2022          NIL                     29-07-2022
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd   26-07-2022   29-07-2022      50% (F)     44764           29-07-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Consolidation

of shares of Samin Textiles Limited *

