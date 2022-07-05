ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
ASC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGGL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
KOSM 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PTC 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
UNITY 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,968 Increased By 14.9 (0.1%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Miftah briefs ADB delegation on budgetary, fiscal steps

Press Release Updated 05 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail welcomed the delegation from ADB and acknowledged ADB’s facilitation in continuation of reform programmes for sustainable growth in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister shared with the delegation about the currently undertaken budgetary and fiscal measures and apprised them about the targeted revenue and development goals for growing and sustaining the economic infrastructure.

The Finance Minister apprised the delegation about the focus of present government on effective structural reforms measures for ensuring the inclusive and sustainable growth in Pakistan.

Yong Ye, Country Director ADB informed the Federal Minister about the progress in energy and social protection programs being carried out in Pakistan by ADB. Regarding the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25, it was shared that this strategy is in line with the vision of government of Pakistan.

In conclusion, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to ADB delegation for their persistent support and guaranteed them of full cooperation by the present government for the swift execution of the ongoing programs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADB Miftah Ismail Yong Ye economic infrastructure

Comments

1000 characters

Miftah briefs ADB delegation on budgetary, fiscal steps

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Iran, Russia and Turkey mull joint car production

Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi airport

Read more stories