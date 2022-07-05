ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.26%)
ASL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
AVN 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.13%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.81%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.95%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.03%)
GTECH 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.23%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.31%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.03%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.51%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.23%)
PIBTL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.27%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.48%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.46%)
TELE 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
TPL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
TPLP 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.83%)
TREET 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.72%)
TRG 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.55%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.5%)
WAVES 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-7.99%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.62%)
BR30 14,953 Decreased By -115.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,348 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 15,737 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Winners of 2022 Francophonie Video Contest: Award ceremony held

Press Release 05 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of France in Pakistan organized a ceremony to reward the winners of the 2022 Francophonie Contest at the French Ambassador’s Residence on 30th June 2022. The three best videos were screened during the ceremony and prizes were awarded to the most deserving participants.

French is the fifth most spoken language in the world, with over 300 million speakers across the globe and 51 million learners. It is a diverse language, with many accents and regional particularities, spoken by at least 20% of the population in 33 countries. The umbrella term “Francophonie” is used to describe and celebrate this linguistic diversity.

The 2022 Francophonie Video Contest was co-organized by the embassies of Belgium and France, and the High-Commission of Canada. It was launched on the international day of Francophonie on 20th March 2022.

Participants aged between 18 and 30 were invited to demonstrate their French language skills and creativity through a short video on the theme of “astonishment”. More than twenty participants took part in this contest, a majority hailing from the French Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The ten most deserving participants were invited to the award ceremony at the French Ambassador’s Residence, together with their French language teachers. All participants were awarded prizes offered by the embassies of Belgium and France and the High-Commission of Canada.

Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan said, “The videos we received were of high linguistic and artistic quality, and were both poetic and philosophical. They reflected not only a curiosity of the Pakistani youth for the French language and francophone cultures, but also their creativity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Francophonie Video Contest Embassy of France in Pakistan NUML

Comments

1000 characters

Winners of 2022 Francophonie Video Contest: Award ceremony held

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend IPO

Trade deficit hits record-high of $48.26bn

Ban on import of luxury items: Govt decides to release ‘stuck goods’

Rooftop shooter kills 6 at US Independence Day parade

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Saudi Arabia to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Read more stories