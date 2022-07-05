Winners of 2022 Francophonie Video Contest: Award ceremony held

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of France in Pakistan organized a ceremony to reward the winners of the 2022 Francophonie Contest at the French Ambassador’s Residence on 30th June 2022. The three best videos were screened during the ceremony and prizes were awarded to the most deserving participants.

French is the fifth most spoken language in the world, with over 300 million speakers across the globe and 51 million learners. It is a diverse language, with many accents and regional particularities, spoken by at least 20% of the population in 33 countries. The umbrella term “Francophonie” is used to describe and celebrate this linguistic diversity.

The 2022 Francophonie Video Contest was co-organized by the embassies of Belgium and France, and the High-Commission of Canada. It was launched on the international day of Francophonie on 20th March 2022.

Participants aged between 18 and 30 were invited to demonstrate their French language skills and creativity through a short video on the theme of “astonishment”. More than twenty participants took part in this contest, a majority hailing from the French Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The ten most deserving participants were invited to the award ceremony at the French Ambassador’s Residence, together with their French language teachers. All participants were awarded prizes offered by the embassies of Belgium and France and the High-Commission of Canada.

Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan said, “The videos we received were of high linguistic and artistic quality, and were both poetic and philosophical. They reflected not only a curiosity of the Pakistani youth for the French language and francophone cultures, but also their creativity.”

