ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cleanliness during Eid days: PM chairs high-level meeting

INP 04 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting here on Sunday regarding preparations for Eidul Azha and the cleanliness campaign during the Eid days.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police, Commissioner Lahore, and officers of provincial and district administration and Punjab Police attended the meeting.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the arrangements for cleanliness in Punjab during Eidul Azha.

He instructed the officials to keep the machinery for cleaning operational in round-the-clock shifts and ensure the process to lift animal waste from the doorsteps of the people.

Keeping in view convenience of the people, animal purchase centres should be established and hygienic conditions should be ensured at these places so that the public could be saved from epidemics including coronavirus and dengue, he added.

He further instructed that a shuttle service should be operated to facilitate the people visiting animal markets and protective measures against the coronavirus should also be taken.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Cleanliness during Eid days PM high level meeting cleanliness campaign

Comments

1000 characters

Cleanliness during Eid days: PM chairs high-level meeting

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Finally, beleaguered Sri Lanka grinds to a halt

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Developers let Chinese farmers pay for homes with watermelons

Read more stories