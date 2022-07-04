Eid-ul-Azha: WSSP devises three-day sanitation plan

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Sunday chalked out a comprehensive sanitation plan for the three-day of Eidul Azha.

According to details, a meeting with Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir was held in which the sanitation operation plan was approved for three-day of Eidul Azha. As per the plan, 2763 sanitary workers would be on duty on the first day of Eidul-Azha.

The company will collect offal through 706 vehicles of which 339 are WSSP’s own fleet while 367 vehicles are hired for the biggest sanitation operation of the year in which over 14000 tons of waste is expected to be collected and disposed within 3 days of Eid.

A massive awareness campaign has been launched in the provincial metropolis to sensitise masses about keeping the surroundings clean and disposing offal at designated locations.

The outreach teams liaise with 250 Ulemas and prayer leaders to educate masses regarding proper waste disposal and avoid throwing offal in drains, streets and canals.

Of 2763 staff, 1218 are sanitary workers, 943 Katta Qulis, 330 drivers, 118 helpers, 74 municipal inspectors and 78 supervisors.

Of the total fleet, 113 Suzuki dumpers, 63 mini dumpers, 36 bike loaders, 149 small and large tractors, 39 compactors, 63 shovels, 93 trucks, 27 multi-loaders armroll, 112 dumpers, 11 excavators would be used for offal and waste collection.

All zonal managers have finalised temporary transfer stations where the waste would be collected from narrow streets and congested residential localities and then taken to Shamshato dumping site some 22km away from city premises.

The waste would be fumigated and powder lime will be used before covering it with soil at the dumping site and in transfer stations. A large size pit has also been excavated to properly cover the waste and offal at the dumping site.

Monitoring teams supervised by the Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir comprising general managers, zonal managers, managers and assistant managers are constituted for effective execution of the plan.

To divide the staff and vehicles zone-wise, Zone-A will deploy 609 staff and 192 vehicles.

Zone B will deploy 723 staff and 192 vehicles will carry out operations.

The company will deploy 746 staff and 159 while 362 sanitary workers to collect waste through 93 vehicles of different sizes in Zone D. The newly established Zone E will deploy 324 staff and 76 vehicles.

The company is expected to collect 12,818 tonnes of waste during three days of operation.

