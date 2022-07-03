At least 19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

At least 19 people were killed while 11 others were injured after a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Balochistan's Zhob district on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

The van, carrying more than 30 passengers, was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Civil Hospital Zhob where the process to identify them was underway.

The death toll was expected to rise, as many injured were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident and ordered an emergency be declared in Civil Hospital Zhob to ensure treatment for the injured.

He also offered his sincere condolences to the victims' families.

Last month, 22 people were killed and a 13-year-old child injured when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in the Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.