ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

  • Death toll expected to rise as many injured are in critical condition
BR Web Desk 03 Jul, 2022

At least 19 people were killed while 11 others were injured after a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Balochistan's Zhob district on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

The van, carrying more than 30 passengers, was travelling from Islamabad to Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Civil Hospital Zhob where the process to identify them was underway.

22 killed as van plunges into ravine in Qila Saifullah

The death toll was expected to rise, as many injured were in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident and ordered an emergency be declared in Civil Hospital Zhob to ensure treatment for the injured.

He also offered his sincere condolences to the victims' families.

Last month, 22 people were killed and a 13-year-old child injured when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in the Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.

Balochistan Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo

Comments

1000 characters

At least 19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz for further deepening US-Pak relationship

JPMorgan warns oil prices could reach ‘Stratospheric’ $380 on worst-case Russian cut

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

NBFCs disburse cumulative loan of Rs13bn in 2 years

Pharma raw materials: No input tax adjustment after 1pc GST payment: FBR

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Session for CM re-election: Punjab PA deputy speaker ordered to issue notification

Read more stories