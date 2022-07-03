ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Acute gas shortage Hamburg senator warns of hot water rationing

Reuters 03 Jul, 2022

BERLIN: The German city of Hamburg will ration hot water for private households and limit the maximum heating temperature in the event of an acute gas shortage, its environment senator said as Germany braces for possible outages of Russian gas imports.

Germany moved last month to stage two of its three-tier emergency gas plan after Russia reduced deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline — a step before the government rations fuel consumption.

The government is appealing to citizens and companies to cut energy consumption and help the country fill its gas storage capacity by winter but cities are also considering measures if gas runs out.

“In an acute gas shortage, warm water could only be made available at certain times of the day in an emergency,” Hamburg Senator for the Environment Jens Kerstan was quoted as saying by Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Saturday.

Kerstan said the city could also consider a general reduction of the maximum room temperature in the district’s heating network.

According to the federal emergency plan, households and critical institutions such as hospitals will be prioritised over industry in the third stage but that might not be possible everywhere in Hamburg for technical reasons.

“It will not be possible everywhere to differentiate between commercial and private customers in the event of a gas shortage,” Kerstan added.

As Germany rushes to find alternative gas routes and supplies with LNG as a possibility, the senator warned that a temporary liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Hamburg would not be operational until mid next year at the earliest.

“In the course of July we will know whether and at which location a temporary LNG terminal in Hamburg is feasible,” he said.

Germany’s first two temporary LNG terminals in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel should be put into operation at the end of this year, the newspaper reported, citing the economy ministry.

Gas shortage LNG terminals Russian gas imports Jens Kerstan

Comments

1000 characters

Acute gas shortage Hamburg senator warns of hot water rationing

PM for further deepening US-Pak relationship

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

NBFCs disburse cumulative loan of Rs13bn in 2 years

Pharma raw materials: No input tax adjustment after 1pc GST payment: FBR

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Session for CM re-election: Punjab PA deputy speaker ordered to issue notification

Payment of Sinosure fees: PPIB requests SBP to make forex available to PMLTC

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

Read more stories