ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s critical July monsoon rains expected between 94% to 106%

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July, the state-run India Meteorological Department said on Friday, the most crucial month for the planting of critical crops such as rice and soybeans.

The weather office defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the entire four-month season beginning in June. Rains between 90% to 96% are considered below average.

India received 8% lower rainfall than average in June because of a scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country.

Monsoon rains are likely to be average or above average over some regions of northern India, central India and most parts of southern India, the weather office said.

It said that most regions in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country are likely to receive average to below average monsoon rains. Some regions where monsoon rains are expected to be average or below average fall under the country’s rice belt.

As India’s summer-sown rice accounts for more than 85% of its annual production of 129.66 million tonnes, monsoon rains play a crucial role in determining the crop size.

India’s women water warriors transform parched lands

Plentiful rains will help New Delhi maintain its preeminent position in the global rice trade.

Patchy monsoon rains, however, would stunt the crop and cut yields, leading to a drawdown in state inventories that would trigger export curbs to ensure sufficient supplies for the country’s 1.4 billion people.

The monsoon - which accounts for nearly 70% of India’s annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its $2.7 trillion agriculture-dependent economy - waters almost half of the country’s farmlands that lack irrigation.

Farming contributes about 15% to India’s $2.7 trillion economy while sustaining more than half the population.

India's monsoon rain

Comments

1000 characters

India’s critical July monsoon rains expected between 94% to 106%

PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM elections

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to attract youth ideas

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Oil prices up 2% on supply outages

Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

India acts to deter fuel exports, puts windfall tax on oil producers

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Read more stories