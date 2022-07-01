ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares slip as mining, energy stocks weigh

Reuters Updated 01 Jul, 2022

Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks on weak commodity prices as worries mounted that aggressive interest rate hikes would slow the global economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.4% lower at 6,539.90, extending loses to a third session, and posting a weekly drop of 0.6%.

Miners slipped 2.3% to hit a more than six-month low as iron ore futures tumbled in China.

The sub-index fell 2.1% for the week, marking its fourth straight week of losses. Sector behemoths BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals shed between 2.3% and 3% on Friday.

Energy stocks slumped 3.4% as oil prices fell, with Woodside Energy and Santos declining 4.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Financials closed slightly higher after a sharp drop in the previous session, with two of the four big banks rising 0.4% each.

Technology stocks advanced 0.2% after a three-day slide, even after their US peers closed lower on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, buy-now-pay-later firm Openpay jumped 20.8% after saying it would pause its US operations and cut its workforce.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will deliver another half percentage-point interest rate hike on Tuesday as it fights to tame surging inflation.

After the RBA’s policy meeting next week, “I think we’ll see the Fed (US Federal Reserve) and the RBA pause or put a halt to the rate rises”, said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Australian shares post worst month in over 2 years

Smoling said negative macroeconomic information might lead to money flooding back into the equity market.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 1.1% lower at 10,753.16 in its third straight session of fall.

It declined 0.6% this week.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares slip as mining, energy stocks weigh

PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM elections

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to attract youth ideas

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Oil prices up 2% on supply outages

Muslim pilgrims flock to Makkah for first post-pandemic Hajj

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

India acts to deter fuel exports, puts windfall tax on oil producers

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Read more stories