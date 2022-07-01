Markets
Palm oil may fall to 4,588 ringgit
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 4,742 ringgit per tonne, and fall to 4,588 ringgit.
The contract could have completed a bounce from the recent low of 4,493 ringgit.
The bounce was driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by the current wave 5.
A rise above 4,896 ringgit could be extended to 5,086 ringgit.
