Pakistan

Najeeb-ud-Din Awasi elected chairman of NA body

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division (EAD) elected Mian Najeeb-ud-Din Awasi as chairman of the committee on Thursday. The meeting was welcomed by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA/Chief Whip members were briefed about the procedure for election of the chairperson.

Ali Zahid, MNA proposed the name of Mian Najeeb-ud-Din Awasi for the chairman of the EAD Standing Committee, while Salahuddin, seconded the proposal.

Since there was no other candidate for contesting the election of the chairman, consequently, Mian Najeeb, MNA was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Standing Committee on EAD.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Ali Zahid, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Salahuddin, and Shahnaz Naseer Baloch.

National Assembly Economic Affairs Division Mian Najeeb ud Din Awasi Ali Zahid

