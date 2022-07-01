Families of APS martyrs oppose dialogue with TTP

PESHAWAR: The parents of the students, who were killed by terrorists during Army Public School (APS) attack in 2014, have rejected the federal government’s proposed amnesty and dialogues to banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and warned to continue protest demonstrations if the terrorists were given amnesty.

The Families of Shuhada Army Public School said this while addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday.

“We are not at all against reconciliation with the TTP in view of state coercion.”

All this is happening in the interest of the nation and the country, the speakers said.

The parents said they highly appreciated the sacrifices made by the army and security forces in the war on terror.

We just want to be taken into confidence while negotiating with the TTP and the outcomes should be made public, the participants said.

“We have lost our innocent children. If the government does not negotiate with the TTP without taking us into confidence, we will oppose and sit down.”

The mothers and parents of the APS martyrs said, that federal government could announce conditional amnesty for TTP members if they gave up their terrorist activities and surrender.

They said that terrorists had taken lives of innocent people and they did not deserve any amnesty.

The speakers said that the incumbent government had a soft corner for TTP which deeply hurt the parents of APS martyrs. “The rulers don’t realize what decisions they are going to make. The killers of our children, personnel of law enforcement agencies and other Pakistanis do not deserve any kind of pardon,” they said.

The parents also expressed their anguish over the escape of Ihsanullah Ihsan from custody, saying the Taliban spokesman himself admitted to be a facilitator in army public school tragedy but he escaped safely to the surprise of the people.

In addition they said, we have filed a writ petition in this regard in the Peshawar High Court on June 28, 2022 and we appeal to the judiciary to do us justice in this regard.

