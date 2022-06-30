ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Cnergyico partners with Unilever to improve service

Press Release 30 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), Pakistan’s largest vertically-integrated oil refining company and one of the nation’s biggest oil marketing companies, announced that it is collaborating with Unilever’s flagship ice cream and frozen dessert brand Wall’s to improve service offerings and facilitate customers at the forecourts.

Cnergyico is always looking for ways to enhance customer experience at its retail outlets. Through product diversification, the company seeks to offer a one-stop solution to its valued customers who want to refuel their vehicles and make convenience store purchases. Now, with the summer season at its peak, Cnergyico’s retail outlets will also offer Wall’s ice creams to customers.

Present at the signing ceremony, Mudassar Qadeer, Cnergyico’s Senior General Manager for Oil Marketing Business said, “Customer convenience is at the heart of our business philosophy, and with our partnership with Unilever to deploy Wall’s ice creams at our stores, we have taken another step to further ensure just that, especially during the summer season.”

