NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY: TAQ’s role in supply chain logistics and economic growth

TEXT: A pioneer in the supply chain logistics sector ‘The TAQ Organization’, or simply referred to as TAQ, continues to make positive contributions for the growth and development of trade and industry in Pakistan.

TAQ has demonstrated this role time and again, whether it’s a new vital infrastructure requirement or higher learning to make it compatible with counterparts in advanced parts of the world or use of modern technology and equipment, it has always taken the initiative in the larger interest of trade facilitation and economic growth.

A prominent recent positive contribution from TAQ was the commissioning into use of an ultra modern, state-of-the-art warehouse, strategically located at North West Industrial Zone, Port Qasim, Karachi. According to independent observers at PQA, “The timely construction of the modern TAQ CFS warehouse is a good example of private sector’s talent, skills, expertise and resources to achieve the much needed required infrastructure for cost-effective and efficient handling of supply chain cargo.”

Another recent initiative taken by TAQ is the induction of additional valuable fleet assets of 30 modern vehicles along with other state-of-the-art equipment and system for advanced operational requirements of warehousing.

TAQ was founded in the year 1969 as an international freight forwarding company. It commenced operations from Lahore and soon established branches at Karachi, Sialkot, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Multan and other key cities to have a full-fledged presence in all major export and import centers of Pakistan.

Use of modern technology and tools

Aware of its role as a market leader TAQ has strived all along to keep itself abreast of the changes that have come in the international supply chain logistics industry. It has always taken a regular initiative to keep adding products to its portfolio of services from time to time. Following the same trend, it adopted modern technology and tools to serve its customers with innovative solutions and a wide range of diversified services under the one-window operational concept expected from a global service provider in freight and logistics.

TAQ Logistics Solutions (TLS)

The TLS is a strategic business unit of TAQ with a specific focus on contract logistics / 3PL, warehousing and distribution, freight solutions and project cargo. It has a countrywide footprint of warehouses equipped to provide fully customized logistics solutions to a variety of customers from different industries.

The unit has varied experience of handling a number of projects of major national and international significance. This ranges from telecommunication, exploration related to oil and gas, power generation, construction, engineering, industry, agriculture and FMCGs. It has also handled several important projects of international humanitarian aid organizations in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

TAQ Freight Management (TFM)

The TFM is a dedicated and specialized unit of TAQ, responsible to handle all the retail freight products of the organization. It has its presence in all major business centers of Pakistan. Its services in export and import freight forwarding include air freight, ocean freight, management of custom house brokerage, door-to-door delivery, freight solutions, projects, as well as transit trade.

Among its key overall strengths, the seven broad areas of product/services profile of TAQ consists of international multi-modal freight forwarding, warehousing and distribution, transit trade logistics, project logistics, aviation management as GSA, wholesale air cargo management and trucking.

As a responsible national entity TAQ has always carried out its social obligations and commitment to the society. This is reflected in its corporate culture and values, the do’s and don’ts and guidelines to vouchsafe the paramount interest of its customers. The organization’s contribution in CSR is further reflected in its policy to invest in the professional education and training of its people.

In recognition of its professional excellence TAQ has won innumerable awards and trophies from national and international organizations. Among them is the FPCCI’s Best Export Performance Trophy for a record fourteen years, Brands of the Year Award for the past ten years, Consumers Choice Award for nine consecutive years since 2011 and numerous other recognitions from reputed institutions, including Outstanding Warehouse Services awards from ZTE, one of the world’s top companies providing telecommunication equipment and network solutions.

At this crucial juncture TAQ once again looks forward to chip in with its wholehearted support to make the new supply and logistics chains, as well as manufacturing networks, a success and a true game changer for Pakistan. One of our country’s greatest assets is our geographical location. It offers to the world a natural and most economical trade route between Central Asia, West Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Far East. By virtue of thisupcoming economic corridor a huge opportunity has come our way in the form of investment and development of infrastructure, which includes industrial zones, road and rail network and transfer of modern technology. The expected economic turnaround, however, depends on coping with the major challenges of political stability, law and order situation, power shortages, conducive trade policies and regional connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022