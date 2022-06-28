ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
PTCL Group donates life jackets to fishermen community

Press Release 28 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) Group, Pakistan’s largest telecom operators PTCL and Ufone has donated life jackets to the fishermen community of Karachi to ensure safety of small-scale level fishermen during high tide season at a ceremony held in FCS HQ in Karachi.

Chairman, Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti was presented with life jackets by PTCL Group representatives, to acknowledge the efforts of the local fishermen.

Expressing his thoughts regarding the initiative, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Communication, PTCL Group, Amir Pasha said that “PTCL Group was always on the lookout for opportunities to give back to the community where it is most needed. He said that the Monsoon season is around the corner and there is pressing need to undertake measures to ensure safety of fishermen community, who risk their lives to sustain the seafood supply chain. He said safety is of paramount importance and these fishermen need to be equipped with both training and necessary safety gear.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), Zahid Ibrahim Bhatti expressed his gratitude toward PTCL Group for the thoughtful intervention. He said that “fishermen are aware of the risk; however, there is a cost involved in taking the necessary precautionary measures, which is unbearable for small-scale fishermen.

He hoped that the support coming from the private sector in terms of training and safety equipment will go a long way in reducing safety incidents.”

PTCL Group is widely recognized for its corporate social responsibility initiatives that create impactful shared value. Both PTCL and Ufone are at the forefront to ensure welfare of the communities it serves.

