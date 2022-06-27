ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Covid-19 Positivity rate in Karachi soars to alarming levels

NNI 27 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The fresh wave of Covid-19 seems to be hitting Karachi hard as the test-to-positivity ratio in the megacity has climbed to nearly 22%.

As per the data obtained on Sunday, Karachi is the most-affected city of Pakistan followed by Mardan and Hyderabad. The sub-variants of Omicron variant of Covid-19 are accounting for most of the new cases. Some 949 tests for detection of the virus were conducted in Karachi during the last 24 hours and 206 of them returned positive. This makes the test to positivity ratio at 21.71%.

The other two most affected cities which went neck-to-neck were Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Hyderabad in Sindh with positivity ratios at 8.77% and 8.51%, respectively.

Covid positivity rate rises to 2.14pc

The positivity ratios in other cities such as federal capital territory Islamabad and Peshawar are also ticking up. Respectively, the positivity rates recorded there during the last 24 hours were 3.45% and 3%.

The health authorities have advised the people to restart following precautionary measures such as wearing facemasks, sanitizing hands, and maintaining social distance to prevent another outbreak of the pandemic virus.

