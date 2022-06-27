ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt rejects Imran’s allegations of harassing PTI candidates

NNI 27 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahoo while rejecting PTI chief Imran Khan’s allegations of harassing candidates in LG polls in Sindh has said that the people of Sindh have rejected PTI candidates in LG elections.

He further said in his statement issued on Sunday that PTI had cut off water supply to Sindh farmers for four years, tried to occupy the islands of Sindh, the people of Sindh have always been in the worst and most difficult situation during PTI tenure.

Ismail Rahoo said that these non-political forces in the guise of state and democracy will be defeated this time as well. The provincial minister further said that the people of Sindh will stamp on the arrow of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s party.

In Sindh, PTI and other parties are facing defeat. Imran Khan’s party did not find so many candidates in the local body elections as many PPPs have been elected unopposed.

Sindh govt Imran Khan LG elections Sindh LG polls Ismail Rahoo Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards PTI candidates

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt rejects Imran’s allegations of harassing PTI candidates

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Sindh LG polls marred by violence: 3 killed

Read more stories