Iran’s southern Gulf waters hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

An earthquake with a 5.6 magnitude struck in Iran’s southern Gulf waters early Saturday morning, state TV reported.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

The quake occurred between the port of Charak and the island of Kish at a depth of 22 km (13.6 miles), it said.

Officials told state TV that there had been some 100 quakes and aftershocks over the past 10 days in the same region.

Afghan quake survivors without food and shelter as aid trickles in

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

