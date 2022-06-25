India NSA’s statement strongly reacted: India’s parroted position for engagement has no locus standi: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office said Friday that India’s old repeated and parroted position for engagement has no locus standi, which itself is a state sponsor of terrorism, involved in supporting, financing, perpetrating terrorism and sabotage in Pakistan over the years through its presence in Afghanistan.

Speaking at his weekly media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar reacted strongly to the recent statement by India National Security Adviser Ajit Doval who had stated that “India can’t have peace and war at choice of our adversary we will decide when, with whom and what terms”, and recalled as to how India had been using the Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan.

“What the Indians have been saying all along, this bogey of terrorism, it’s an old repeated, parroted position, it has no locus standi, especially coming from India which itself is a state sponsor of terrorism, involved in supporting, financing, perpetrating terrorism and sabotage in Pakistan over the years, including in the past through its presence in Afghanistan,” he said.

No change in policy on India: FO

He added that India also used the ploy of terrorism to undermine the legitimate struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people and to divert the attention of the international community from its widespread atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK. “So, our position on that is quite clear,” the spokesperson added.

He said Pakistan’s position vis-à-vis the importance of friendly cooperative relations with neighbours including India, the need for dialogue, a dialogue which was a result-oriented and a meaningful dialogue which could lead to progress on outstanding issues including particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, was very clear.

