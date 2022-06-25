PARTLY FACETIOUS: What did Diego Maradona famously say?

“You know there are certain positions, executive positions, where lies, lies and more lies can be beneficial.”

“If you dare say The Khan or any of his band of not very merry men…”

“My point is that it was not all white on 9 April and it ain’t all black post-9 April.”

“It’s your favourite colour grey.”

“Yes, and the shades of grey vary, there is light grey, there is dark grey, there is medium grey…”

“What is this, the three bears and Goldilocks revisited.”

“I take exception to that aspect of the story, I mean papa and mama bears porridge was not the right temperature and neither was the size of their beds — it was the baby bear who presented ideal conditions for Goldilocks and…”

“Where in the world are you going with! Surely not to say that because they had no chowkidar (security guard) — neutral or otherwise…”

“Good heavens no.”

“Thank God for that! Oh is that a message to those who believe in good and evil, that a bad act, Goldilocks was trespassing can be a good thing cause the bears liked her and…”

“I simply cannot believe where you are going with a fairy tale for children.”

“There are many lessons that can be learned from fairy tales – anyway why I mentioned this particular tale is that the younger you are, and baby bear certainly fell in that category, the more likely you are to evolve based on your family and other experiences…”

“So you reckon the baby bear would always dream of the pretty girl with golden locks who came uninvited…”

“No allegory I hope.”

“No, I am a lover of all fairy tales so any way playing with the truth is not always a bad thing and true that the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund remains pending today, discussions are continuing and have yet to start with respect to the monetary policy but…”

“But saying that it’s been reached led to a rise in the rupee dollar parity with implications on domestic inflation.”

“Right, but some of us are looking at the IMF website and…”

“And it says discussions continue…”

“Right, but the great footballer Diego Maradona said I am black or white, I’ll never be grey in my life!”

“A gentle reminder, eight medical personnel are to stand trial accused of criminal negligence in the death of Maradona.”

“That doesn’t make his death grey does it!”

“You decide.”

