ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises over 2pc, but still set for weekly drop on recession fears

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Oil rose by more than 2% on Friday supported by tight supply, although crude was heading for a second weekly fall on concern that rising interest rates could push the world economy into recession.

Brent crude was up $2.78, or 2.5%, at $112.83 a barrel by 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $3.02, or 2.9%, to $107.29.

“There Fed was talking very hawkish which was undermining the oil rally, but sentiment is changing a little especially on strong economic data,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday the central bank’s focus on curbing inflation was “unconditional”, adding to fears about more interest rate hikes that have weighed on financial markets.

A survey on Friday, however, showed that US consumer sentiment hit a record low in June even as the outlook for inflation improved slightly.

Oil came close this year to an all-time high of $147 reached in 2008 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exacerbated tight supplies just as demand has been recovering from the COVID pandemic.

Crude has gained support from the almost total shutdown of output in OPEC member Libya due to unrest. The Libyan oil minister said on Thursday the National Oil Corporation chairman was withholding production data from him, raising doubts over figures he issued last week.

Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said recession fears dominated sentiment, adding: “That being said, the consensus remains that the oil market will see high demand and tight supply over the summer months, thereby limiting the downside.” The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, meet on June 30 and are expected to stick to an earlier plan to accelerate slightly hikes in oil production in July and August, rather than provide more oil.

The latest weekly US oil inventory figures, which will give a snapshot of supply tightness in the top consumer, have been delayed to next week due to technical issues.

interest rates oil price WTI crude oil rates

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises over 2pc, but still set for weekly drop on recession fears

Troubled waters: PM reaches out to Gwadar fishermen

April FCA: Nepra allows KE hike of Rs5.27/unit

PD asked to nominate two directors to represent GoP on KE board

SPI up 1.01pc WoW

Listed SOEs: Govt likely to offer block trade of shares

FPCCI denounces imposition of supertax

PTI says govt step to rattle economy

Over Rs300m yearly income: 13 sectors to pay 10pc supertax for a year: Miftah

Chinese loan to help stabilise falling reserves

GSP Plus: EU mission meets APTMA team

Read more stories