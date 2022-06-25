ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
World

Russia's war to cast 40-50mn people into hunger: Blinken

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

BERLIN: Russia's war against Ukraine, not Western sanctions, will add another 40 or 50 million more people to the ranks of the hungry, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin.

"There is no reason other than Russia's blockade of Ukraine and Russia's refusal in many cases to export its own grain for political reasons," said Blinken at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday.

Ukraine’s EU candidacy will strengthen Europe as Russia threatens freedom: Zelenskiy

Baerbock said international partners were working together to counter Russia's "cynical" and potentially destabilizing grains war and the corresponding propaganda.

Antony Blinken Annalena Baerbock RUssia Ukraine war

