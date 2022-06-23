ANL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
ASC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.55%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.25%)
AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.1%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
CNERGY 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.95%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.75%)
FNEL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
GGGL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
GGL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.99%)
GTECH 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
HUMNL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
KEL 2.86 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (7.52%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
MLCF 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.7%)
PACE 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.86%)
PRL 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.36%)
PTC 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.26%)
TPL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
TPLP 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TREET 30.49 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.15%)
TRG 78.99 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.12%)
UNITY 21.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.89%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.76%)
BR100 4,295 Increased By 65.6 (1.55%)
BR30 15,757 Increased By 371.2 (2.41%)
KSE100 42,926 Increased By 467.8 (1.1%)
KSE30 16,446 Increased By 186.9 (1.15%)
South Korean shares fall over 1% after Fed chief’s comment; won hits 13-year low

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares closed more than 1% lower after a volatile...
Reuters 23 Jun, 2022

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares closed more than 1% lower after a volatile session on Thursday, as the U.S. central bank chief acknowledged the possibility of a recession. The Korean won weakened below 1,300 per dollar for the first time since July 2009, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI ended down 28.49 points, or 1.22%, at 2,314.32 - the lowest close since Nov. 2, 2020. It rose 0.79% before reversing course to fall as much as 1.55%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank is not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation, but acknowledged that it is “certainly a possibility.”

Risks of Fed rate hikes leading to weaker demand for durable goods will be critical to manufacturing exporters like South Korea, said Cape Investment and Securities’ analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

South Korea’s finance minister said authorities would work to minimise any adverse impact from a weakening won and take steps to stabilise the foreign exchange market if necessary.

Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.35% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution inched down 0.25%.

Foreigners were net sellers of 296.3 billion won ($227.50 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending their selling streak to a fifth session.

Of the total traded issues of 930 on the benchmark KOSPI, only 77 shares advanced.

The won was last quoted 0.35% lower at 1,301.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after hitting the lowest since July 14, 2009, at 1302.8.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3% at 1,301.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,300.2.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 103.36 in late afternoon trade.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.569%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.671%.

