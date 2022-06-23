ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Pakistan

PAC orders NAB to probe allegations against former chairman

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the acting chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe allegations levelled against former chairman NAB Javed Iqbal by a woman. Chairman committee Noor Alam Khan said the parliamentarians respected the NAB as an institution but if allegations against a person proved than he would be called in the committee for an explanation.

Last week, the PAC chairman asked the NAB officers, their spouses, children, siblings and parents to declare their assets. It also directed the bureau to provide a record of the perks and salaries given to the NAB officers and sought an audit of the distribution of funds among victims of corruption. He called on the NAB officials to send the questionnaire sent to suspects to their own family members.

NAB PAC Noor Alam Khan Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

