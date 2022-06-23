ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 23 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd            17-Jun-22   23-Jun-22                                     23-Jun-22
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd       17-Jun-22   23-Jun-22                                     23-Jun-22
Atlas Honda Ltd                  10-Jun-22   24-Jun-22   150% (F)          8-Jun-22        24-Jun-22
Karam Ceramics Ltd               19-Jun-22   25-Jun-22
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-Jun-22   26-Jun-22
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd                   20-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                     27-Jun-22
Millat Tractors Ltd              21-Jun-22   27-Jun-22                                     27-Jun-22
Treet Corporation Ltd            21-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
ZIL Ltd                          22-Jun-22   28-Jun-22                                     28-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd           16-Jun-22   29-Jun-22
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd  17-Jun-22   29-Jun-22   70% (F)          15-Jun-22        29-Jun-22
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd           22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd            22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd                 22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Power Cement Ltd-Preference
Shares #                         22-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
The Bank of Punjab               23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd     23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
Kohat Cement Company Ltd         23-Jun-22   29-Jun-22                                     29-Jun-22
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd           17-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         22-Jun-22   30-Jun-22                                     30-Jun-22
Silkbank Ltd                     23-Jun-22   30-Jun-22   NIL                               30-Jun-22
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation        24-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd                              29-Jun-22   30-Jun-22
First National Equities Ltd      23-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                       1-Jul-22
Systems Ltd                      24-Jun-22   1-Jul-22                                       1-Jul-22
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd       25-Jun-22   1-Jul-22
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures
Ltd                              30-Jun-22   6-Jul-22    226.19% R        28-Jun-22
TPL Insurance Ltd                4-Jul-22    6-Jul-22                                       6-Jul-22
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd       24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           7-Jul-22    13-Jul-22                                     13-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                     14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd      5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                     19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd          15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                     22-Jul-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

